Russell/50

WATERLOO — Eugene and Gloria Hansen Russell will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. next Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club, 2125 Lone Tree Road, hosted by Lori and Bryan Voyek.
They were married July 29, 1968, in Waterloo.
They are now both retired.
They have nine children, living in Janesville, Waverly, Parkersburg, Nashua, and St. Joseph, Mo. Their family also includes 20-plus grandchildren and 10-plus great-grandchildren.
No gifts are requested.
