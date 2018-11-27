Russell "Russ" L. Mattox

Try 3 months for $3
CEDAR FALLS — Russell L. “Russ” Mattox, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 25, at Windhaven of Western Home Communities.

He was born Oct. 25, 1928, in Lincoln, Neb., son of Paul W. and Bernice D. DeVore Mattox. He married Evelyn “Evie” Hughes on Aug. 31, 1952, at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Waterloo; she died Sept. 1, 2018.

Russ graduated from Waterloo East High School and then received his B.S. degree in engineering from University of Iowa. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1952-54. He worked at John Deere as a production engineer supervisor, retiring in 1984 after 32-plus years.

He was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and attended services at the Western Home Communities Chapel. He was a member of the John Deere Supervisors Club and Waterloo Elks.

Survived by: a son, Jim (Michaela) Mattox of Rockford, Ill.; a daughter, Paula (Kurt) Fischels of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Dustin, Ryan (Cassie) and Manuel; and a great-granddaughter, Charlotte.

Preceded in death by: his wife; and a brother, Larry Mattox.

Family services: will be held, with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

