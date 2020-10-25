Russell O. Meyer

Russ Meyer passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma with his family by his side. He was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa in 1934 and was a graduate of West High in 1952. He attended SMU undergrad and received his MBA from the University of Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia, his three children, Brad of Fort Worth, Texas, Greg of Fort Worth and Alyson Langholz of Tulsa, Oklahoma plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held in the spring of 2021 in Waterloo, Iowa.