March 3, 2023

EVANSDALE-Russell Laverne Tyler Sr., 63, of Evansdale, passed away March 3rd, 2023, at St.Lukes Hospice in Cedar Rapids.

Son of Leonard and Helen Tyler. He married Teresa Tyler on April 30, 1982.

Survived by: his children, Tricia (Kasey) Drexler, of Marion, Russell Tyler Jr., of Waterloo, Jesse (Michelle) Tyler, of Denver, and Curtis Tyler, of Copperas Cove, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; 10 brothers and sisters; and many extended family members.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Teresa Tyler; parents, Leonard and Helen Tyler; 8 brothers and sisters; 2 brothers-in-law; and father and mother in-law.

Services: A celebration for Russell will be held Wednesday, March 8, from 2-6 at the Dunkerton Community Hall.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

In Russell’s free time he loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Russell also loved watching and collecting anything Nascar and John Wayne.