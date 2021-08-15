October 21, 1937-August 13, 2021
EVANSLDALE-Russell Kenneth Tucker, 83, of Evansdale, died Friday August 13, at home.
He was born October 21, 1937, in Goodridge, MN, the son of William and Mildred Portwine Tucker. He married Geraldine Willis on July 16, 1959, in Eden, ID.
Russell served in the United States Army and drove truck in Idaho for five years hauling hay before moving back to Waterloo and working for Construction Machinery Maunfactoring. He owned and operated Tuckers Grocery Store with his wife until 1999. He also worked at Manor Care Health from 1997-2006.
Survivors include: his wife, Geraldine of Evansdale; his sons, William (Wanda) Tucker of Waterloo and Jesse Tucker of Waterloo; his daughters, Janice (Steve) Meinert of Waterloo and Barbara Coleman of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, two step grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and four step great grandchildren; his sister -in—law, Ruth Tucker of Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Jolanna Jaster; his brothers, Casey Tucker, Melvin (Lois) Tucker, and Lorrell (Darlene) Tucker.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation from 4 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. The mass will be live streamed on the parish website www.queenofpeaceparish.net. Mask will be required.
Memorials: may be directed to Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.