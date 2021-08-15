October 21, 1937-August 13, 2021

EVANSLDALE-Russell Kenneth Tucker, 83, of Evansdale, died Friday August 13, at home.

He was born October 21, 1937, in Goodridge, MN, the son of William and Mildred Portwine Tucker. He married Geraldine Willis on July 16, 1959, in Eden, ID.

Russell served in the United States Army and drove truck in Idaho for five years hauling hay before moving back to Waterloo and working for Construction Machinery Maunfactoring. He owned and operated Tuckers Grocery Store with his wife until 1999. He also worked at Manor Care Health from 1997-2006.

Survivors include: his wife, Geraldine of Evansdale; his sons, William (Wanda) Tucker of Waterloo and Jesse Tucker of Waterloo; his daughters, Janice (Steve) Meinert of Waterloo and Barbara Coleman of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, two step grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and four step great grandchildren; his sister -in—law, Ruth Tucker of Evansdale.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Jolanna Jaster; his brothers, Casey Tucker, Melvin (Lois) Tucker, and Lorrell (Darlene) Tucker.