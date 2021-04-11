January 30, 1937-April 8, 2021

WATERLOO-Russell K. “Ken” Seeley, 84, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 8, in the emergency room of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born January 30, 1937 in Cedar Falls, son of Russell and Bernice Erlewine Seeley. He married Maxine Williams on November 9, 1957 in Waterloo.

Ken graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1955 and was employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for 30 years, retiring in 1985. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

His love of duck hunting found him his best friends and companions of hunting. This, alone, led to a career carving and selling handmade duck and goose decoys for 40 years. He was proud to show his son and grandson the ways of hunting. Keeping records was his other hobby, including hunting statistics, utilities usage, daily weather and temperature. He loved to have all the kids on Halloween for costumes and supper around the bonfire.

Survivors include: his wife; a daughter, Kelly (Steve) Welter of Cedar Falls; a son, Scott (Sheila) Seeley of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Kayla (Tylor) Yant, Ryan Seeley, Kate Welter, Sarah Welter, Brandon Peterson and Megan Peterson; and a great granddaughter arriving soon, Kally Yant.