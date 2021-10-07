August 14, 1927-October 4, 2021

Russell J. Perry, age 94, of St. Charles, IL, formerly of Cedar Falls, IA, passed away quietly into the arms of his Savior, finding everlasting peace on the morning of Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born August 14, 1927, in Northwood, IA, to loving parents, Russell L. and Barbara (Weik) Perry.

He now leaves two sons, Roger J. (Barbara) Perry and Wayne Perry; four grandchildren: Mike (Patti) Adams, Becca (Sarah) Conley, Margaret (Kris) Lindskog, and Byron (Katey) Perry; 11 great-grandchildren: Shawn Gibford, Jonathan Gibford, Maddy Lindskog, Grace Volkmar, Lily Lindskog, Addie Volkmar, Max Lindskog, Conner Perry, Olivia Torres, Kennedy Cope and Abraham Cope; two great-great granddaughters: Charlotte “Charlie” Gibford and Elliana “Elli” Gibford; many nieces, nephews and a family of friends.

He is now reunited with his wife Virginia, his parents, Russell J. and Barbara Perry and one brother Dean (Marcy) Perry.

Visitation will be from 2-2:30 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. A funeral service to celebrate his life will follow at 2:30 p.m. Private family burial at Fredsville Lutheran Cemetery, Fredsville, IA, will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Memories and tributes may be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.