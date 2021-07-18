Russell Gene Timson was born April 14, 1960 to the parents of Delbert and Wanda Timson of Waterloo. Surviving siblings are 3 brothers; Terry of Waterloo, Dennis (Houng) of Des Moines, Ted (Kim) Cedar Falls. 1 sister Dori (Kurt) Kelley of Waverly. Russell loved the outdoors, his pit bulls, and motorcycles. He lived in Colorado Springs, CO for over 30 years. He died July 5, 2021 of complications from diabetes. Celebration of life at a later date.