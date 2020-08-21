(1932-2020)
WATERLOO – Russell G. Bley, 87, of Waterloo, Washburn, died Wednesday, August 19, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
He was born September 22, 1932, in Waterloo, the son of Burdett and Mabel West Bley. He married Georgia Ann Caldwell January 17, 1953, at St. Mary’s Church in Waterloo.
Russell graduated from Upper Iowa University before being employed by Viking Pump as a machinist. He retired in 1997.
Survived by: his wife, Georgia of Washburn; two sons, Mike (Arnetta) Bley of Lakeview, Ark., and Steve (Colleen) Bley of La Porte City.; three daughters, Rose (Glen) Hartz of Cedar Falls, Kristine (Mike) Glidewell of Hornbeck, La., and Jean Munson of Marion.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
