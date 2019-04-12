CLARKSVILLE — Russell Francis “Russ” Martin, 93, of Clarksville, died Tuesday, April 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo from natural causes.
He was born April 15, 1925, on the family farm in Clarion, son of Arthur and Barbara Genevieve (Miller) Martin. On June 3, 1947, he married Maxine Farus at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clarion. She preceded him in death May 18, 1978. He later married Isabelle “Izzy” Bruhl on July 2, 1983.
He graduated from Clarion High School in 1943. Russ and Maxine lived on a farm by Clarion from 1947 to 1969. After moving to rural Clarksville, Russ launched his own business known as Martin Electric. Russ and Izzy made their home in Clarksville. After his retirement, Russ continued his love for farming by purchasing land north of Clarksville.
Russ was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He competed at the community, state and world levels in horseshoes. In 1999, he was inducted into the Iowa Horseshoe Pitching Hall of Fame. He was also president of the Iowa Horseshoe Pitching Association.
Survived by: four daughters, Sue (Mike) Courts of Cedar Falls, Cindee (Craig) Nelson of Terril, Sallee Martin of Monticello and Sandee “Sam” (Tom) Clark of Clarksville; a son, Tonee (Janelle) Martin of Winter, Wis.; a daughter-in-law, Darla (wife of Tom) Martin of Stanhope; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a sister, Tudy Fulconer of Belmond; many nieces and nephews; Izzy’s daughters, Susan (Terry) Kaduce of Klemme, Patricia (Patrick) Gilles of Lincoln, Neb., Mary (Verlyn) Kaduce of Garner, Connie (Robert) Walker of Mason City and Jane Bruhn Follett of Clear Lake.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Maxine and wife, Izzy; a son, Tom Martin; a great-granddaughter, Lily Goodell; his parents; a sister, Maxine Doughtery; and two brothers, Carroll “Bud” and Jack Martin.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Greene. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, April 12, with a 4:30 p.m. public rosary service at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Clarksville.
Memorials: the family requests donations to the Russell Martin Memorial Fund in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Russ was a committed faith-based gentleman and attended daily services at both the Greene and Waverly Catholic Churches. In his retirement, Russ continued to serve his community and church even through the last week of his life.
