Russell Eugene Towsley

WATERLOO-Russell Eugene Towsley, 88, of Waterloo passed away in his home surrounded by family. He was born, August 30, 1933 at home in Cedar Falls, the son of Edgar and Esther (Mommer) Towsley. Later he moved to the Winthrop, Iowa family farm in 1946. Russell graduated from Winthrop High School. In 1971, he married Carol Kingsley Arnold at the Little Brown Church in Nashau.

Russell worked for 35 years as an assembler at John Deere. He was also a Corporeal in the Army during the Korean War in 1951 to 1953. Russell enjoyed motorcycling, camping, fishing, hunting, traveling, and playing guitar and was in the senior center band.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; 3 children, Bryan Towsley, Susan (Chet) Briley, and Sandra (Bobby) Bell; 2 step sons, Jim (Sheri) Arnold Jr., and Scott (Angela) Arnold; 11 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Russell is preceded in death by a son, Bruce Towsley and a sister, Virginia M. Hansen.

Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice or the First Congregational Church of Christ. A visitation will be at the First Congregational Church of Christ on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM with a service to follow. After the service, there will be a luncheon at the church with burial after at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com