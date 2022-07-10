Jan. 19, 1935-July 7, 2022

Russell Edwin Westmeyer, 87, passed peacefully on July 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife of 67 years, Betty Westmeyer, daughter, Andrea Westmeyer and son-in-law, Tim Downing. Russ was born January 19,1935 in Farmersville, Texas to Joseph & Velma Westmeyer.

Russ spent his early summers in Minnesota with his family running a vacation resort, spending the winters in Texas. His family moved to Janesville, Iowa when Russ was in grade school and he attended Janesville High School. Russ married Betty Jean Homan on October 21, 1954, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa; he was also baptized in the same church in September 1954 and an active member until his death. Russ served in the US Army with active duty from January 1958 to December 1959 followed by two years of inactive duty. He was stationed in Straubing, Germany for 18 months where Betty was able to join him enabling them to enjoy weekend and leave-time to travel in Europe.

Upon return from the Army, he worked for Anderson Erickson Dairy for eight years. He started freelance floor covering installation and soon opened 2 Guys Home Interiors with a partner, Bill Henning. In 1978, Russ and Betty became the owners of the retail business which they operated successfully together for 25 years at which time they sold the business to the current owners.

Russ was an active 25-year member of the Waverly Lions Club. He was a lover of cars, in particular Fords. His passion was restoring antique and classic cars. Over the years he restored a 1912 Model T, 1932 Model B, 1957 Thunderbird, a 1967 and 1968 Mustang completed for Andrea & Brent. He often won awards for his restoration work; Brent and Russ enjoyed attending shows in the Midwest.

Hobbies were camping, boating, snowmobiling and travel. Russ and the family traveled all over the US including Alaska and Hawaii; trips also included Canada, Mexico, South America, Bermuda and Europe. Russ was good-hearted, full of integrity and possessed a tremendous work ethic.

Russ is survived by his wife, Betty Westmeyer; daughter and son-in-law, Andrea Westmeyer and Tim Downing of Des Moines; brother, Don Westmeyer of Cedar Falls; sister-in-law, Gladys Reif of Muscatine. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Velma Westmeyer; his sister in infancy, Sarah Westmeyer; his son, Brent in 2019; and in infancy, daughter Vicky and son Jeffrey; his father and mother-in-law, Adolph and Malinda Homan.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating. The Westmeyer memorial service will be livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upvG8NcJCM. Inurnment will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Military Rites conducted by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard. Russ has been cremated and the family will greet family and friends on Monday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Those wishing to send a memorial gift are encouraged to contribute to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Foundation, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community Chaplaincy Fund or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences for Russ Westmeyer can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Westmeyer family with arrangements. 319-352-1187