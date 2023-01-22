 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russell E. Dolan

Russell E. Dolan

January 20, 2023

WATERLOO-Russell E. Dolan, 37, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 20 at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. A private graveside service will take place at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

For a complete obituary, visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

