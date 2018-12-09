Russell D. Smith, 74, of Waterloo died Wednesday, December 5, at Covenant Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 2, 1944 in Waterloo, son of Donald and Charlotte Smith. He married Margene Petty on July 31, 1972.
Russell was a Waterloo police officer for 10 years and was later employed with John Deere Waterloo Works for 20 years, retiring in 2006.
Survived by: His wife, Margene Smith, along with a daughter and son, Robyn Ammerman of Grundy Center and Randy Petty of Waterloo.
Celebration of life gathering: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10 at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel in Waterloo. Private family burial will be at a later date.
