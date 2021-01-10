September 4, 1930—January 5, 2021

Clear Lake—Russell Clayton Lorenzen, 90, of Clear Lake/Ventura, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Until then, Russell’s family asks everyone to celebrate that he passed on a beautiful 36 degree January day, with beans up .34 cents, corn up .08 cents and our farmer is now up in Heaven.

Russell was born on September 4, 1930, on the family farm near Reinbeck. He was the first born of six children of Elmer and Ada (Hanisch) Lorenzen.

On August 14, 1957, Russell was united in marriage to Frances June Billerbeck at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. They were blessed, sharing 63 years of life together.

Russell was a proud U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Korean War on the U.S.S. Princeton.

As a lifelong farmer, he raised livestock and tilled the land in Grundy, Tama and Cerro Gordo counties. As a father and farmer, he is fondly remembered to chronicle the daily bean and corn prices, weather, family phone calls and birthdays. As proud as he was of farming, Russell always said his best crop was his six children.