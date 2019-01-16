Russell B. Schmidt

(1940-2019)
NASHUA -- Russell Brace Schmidt, 78, of Nashua, formerly of Waverly and Charles City, died Saturday, Jan. 12.
He was born May 28, 1940, on a farm near Sac City, to Lyle and Mamie (Vauble) Schmidt. He married Karen Hartman in 1965 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
He graduated from Lakeview High School in Iowa. He then went to work for North Central Line Service in Alta, constructing electrical power lines and then in 1963 joined the Army National Guard. After basic training he came to work in Waverly as an electrical lineman for Waverly Power and Light. Russell began employment with Iowa Public Service in Clarksville in 1973, retiring in 2002. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nashua.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Todd (Karen Russell) Schmidt of Little Rock, Ark., and Michael (Jennifer) Schmidt of Evansdale; a daughter, Dawn Adrian of Spartanburg, S.C.; five grandchildren, Addison, Christian, Alana, Chloe and Haley; five siblings, Ann Strock of Storm Lake, LeRoy (Charlotte) Schmidt of Cherokee, Gary (Connie) Schmidt of Rippey, Janice (Jim) Curry of Des Moines and Mark (Julie) Schmidt of Sac City; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son-in-law, Ken Adrian; and a brother-in-law, Roger Strock.
Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Nashua. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Friends may greet the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home, Nashua, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
He loved spending time with family. He enjoyed playing dartball with the church team. He liked watching the Western channel and football games. Russ and Karen watched the old Match Game shows from the 1970s and tried to see how often their answers would match the contestants and celebrities.
