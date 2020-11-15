 Skip to main content
Russell A. Werner
Russell A. Werner

Russell A. Werner

Russell A. Werner

July 6, 1967-November 4, 2020

Russell A. Werner, 53 of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born July 6, 1967 in Waterloo, son of Eldon and Patricia (Anderson) Werner and graduated from Expo High School. He served in the United States Army. He married Michele Lindquist and they later divorced. Russ loved his job as a Crane Operator (IUOE Local #234) and had an amazing work ethic! Previously he worked as a Truck Driver for 20 years. He enjoyed yardwork, playing the drums and riding his Harley. Russ was a quiet kind man and will be greatly missed by many.

Russ is survived by his daughters, Kaitlyn Scarlett Werner and Shelby Lee Werner, his dad, Eldon, and brother, Lee, all of Waterloo; a sister, Julie Cotton (Bob) of Iowa City; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mom.

Graveside Service: 11:30 AM, Wednesday, November 18, at Garden of Memories Mausoleum with military rites by Evansdale AmVets and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 17, at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.

