Russell A. Werner, 53 of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born July 6, 1967 in Waterloo, son of Eldon and Patricia (Anderson) Werner and graduated from Expo High School. He served in the United States Army. He married Michele Lindquist and they later divorced. Russ loved his job as a Crane Operator (IUOE Local #234) and had an amazing work ethic! Previously he worked as a Truck Driver for 20 years. He enjoyed yardwork, playing the drums and riding his Harley. Russ was a quiet kind man and will be greatly missed by many.