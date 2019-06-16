Russell A. Howe Jr.

(1943-2019)
LAWLER — Russell Andrew Charles Howe Jr., 76, of Lawler, died at home Wednesday, June 12.
He was born March 15, 1943, on the family farm in rural Lawler.
He attended country school and finished his education at New Hampton High School. He farmed, worked for the city of New Hampton, and was employed by Sara Lee until the closing. He finished out his career driving truck hauling grain.
Survived by: his children, David Howe of Centerville, Dan (Janice) Howe of Lawler, Christy Howe of Cedar Rapids, and Tina (Chad) Utley of Ham Lake, Minn.; six grandchildren, Joshua, Devin, Zach, Kaycee, Natallia and Owen; a sister, Mary Mitchell of Kissimmee, Fla.; his dog, Buster; and numerous extended family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Russell and Agnes; and his brother-in-law, Jacque Mitchell.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton, with burial at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, and an hour before services Monday, both at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Alta Vista or the American Red Cross.
Condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
Throughout his life, Russell worked hard and played harder. Russell was a man of many skills and even more jokes. He will be deeply missed by his family who cherished his strength, wit and storytelling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.