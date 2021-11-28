June 11, 1930-November 26, 2021

Rudolf Eugene “Rudy” Oesterle, 91, of Waterloo, died Friday, November 26, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. He was born June 11, 1930, in Waterloo the son of Eugene and Elizabeth Minna Henrietta Mueller Oesterle. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1948.

He married Patricia Ann Lambert on October 21, 1950, in Waterloo.

Rudy received his Journeyman Patternmaker Certificate in 5 years while working for Manning Pattern Co. in Waterloo and worked for Manning off and on for 22 years. He owned and operated Rudy Construction, where he built homes, duplexes, and two churches, one in Fayette, Iowa and one in Mason City, Iowa, while teaching his sons the construction business. He also remodeled the chapel in the Church building in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Rudy went on to be partner and owner of Woodland Pattern Co. for 24 years, retiring in 1996 after 48 years of working.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Rudy served as Branch President and Bishop over the local congregation. He was a member of the Stake High Council which served many congregations in the Cedar Rapids Iowa Stake. He was a Counselor of the Iowa Des Moines Mission for 4 years and Patriarch of the Cedar Rapids Iowa Stake for 14 years. He and Pat served a mission to the Washington Tacoma Mission (1996-1998) for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent a year and a half proselytizing. He had been a member of the Waterloo Exchange Club and a Boy Scout Leader.

Survived by: his wife, Patricia “Pat” of Waterloo; three sons, Rudy “Scott” (Mary) of Rochester, MN, Steven (Chris) of Waterloo, James (Kathyrn) of Winona, MN; two daughters, Suzanne (Mark) Troemner of Friendship, WI, Sandra (Steven) Burke of Benton, AK; 26 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry (Marilyn) Oesterle of Mico, TX; and two sisters, Ellen (David) Ripplinger of Las Cruces, NM and Marjorie Baugher of Racine, WI.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers-in-law, Ralph Schwab and Richard Baugher.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3006 Pleasant Drive, Cedar Falls with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Public visitation will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also an hour before the service at the church. The service will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website.

Memorials: may be directed to the family, where a memorial fund will be established at a later date.

Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.