Ruby L. Borlaug

WATERLOO — Ruby Lucille Borlaug, 99, of Waterloo, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 19, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital.

She was born June 4, 1920, daughter of Frank J. and Anna L. Pahl Borchardt in St. Ansgar. She married Herbert F. Ide on Nov. 26, 1942, in Osage; they later divorced. She married Everett W. “Ed” Borlaug on June 20, 1974, in Waterloo; he died Jan. 9, 2003.

She attended rural schools by St. Ansgar. Ruby worked as a sales clerk for Donaldson’s Department Store in Crossroads Center Mall for 28 years, retiring in 1985. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Survived by: her daughter, Mary (Ron) Potter of Waterloo; two sons, Arthur F. Ide of Peru, South America, and Richard (Taeko) Ide of Ebetsu, Japan; two grandchildren, KenSho and Maria; two great-grandchildren; three stepdaughters, Barbara (Pat) Gennaro of Livermore, Calif., Susan (Keith) Del Rosso of Port Orchard, Wash., and Cathy (Bill) Claborn of Bermuda Dunes, Calif.; several stepgrandchildren; a brother, Leland (Betty) Borchardt of St. Ansgar; a sister-in-law, Marian Borchardt of Concordia, Mo.; a stepdaughter-in-law, Linda Borlaug of Indo, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews and their children.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; two brothers, Armond and Raymond Borchardt; a sister-in-law, Olive Borchardt; and a stepson, Wayne Borlaug.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be sent to UnityPoint Hospice, Cedar Bend Humane Society or to the church.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com

