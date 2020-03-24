(1928—2020)

Ruby June Huebner, 91, of Nevada, formerly of Readlyn, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada.

Ruby was born June 11, 1928, in Sumner, IA the daughter of Robert and Louise Aschbrenner. She graduated from Sumner High School and Concordia Lutheran College. Ruby was united in marriage to Marvin Edward Huebner on June 13, 1948, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Klinger, IA.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ruby taught school at Klinger and farmed with Marvin. She also operated R & V Café in Readlyn and ran her own beauty shop for several years. Ruby was a devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed being a part of the “Fabulous 5” with her close friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed ceramics, baking, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Ruby is survived by her children: Becky (Ken) Jordan of Collins and Dave (Cindy) Huebner of Omro, WI; her grandchildren: Rachel (Glenn) Huebner, Matt Huebner, Jesse (Marla) Jordan, Scott (Michelle) Jordan and Kim (Brent) Kramer; her great-grandchildren: Leah, Lydia, Marvin Mark, Manny, Macy, Annika, Dane, Austin, Atlas, Phoebe, Daphne and Teddy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark (Rhonda) Huebner; a granddaughter, Emily Huebner; five brothers and four sisters.