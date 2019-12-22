Ruby Jeanne Cowell, age 84, of La Porte City, formerly of Waterloo Iowa, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born March 26, 1935 in Mason City Iowa the daughter of Francis and Ardella (Thaves) Younker. Her family later moved to Evansdale, Iowa where she grew up. Ruby was a graduate of Waterloo East High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to William R. “Bill” Cowell on June 9, 1962 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Ruby worked for the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce for several years. While she was raising her family, she worked as a cook for the Waterloo Schools and at MilVern Guest home. She also worked in the John Deere Cafeteria and the deli in Adam's Grocery Store. In her retired years, Ruby and Billed lived in Harper's Ferry, Iowa and spent many years fishing in Minnesota and the “UP” of Michigan. They also spent over 25 winters in the warmth of Texas where they met many new friends and had the time of their of the lives. Ruby was fond of big band music, working on crossword puzzles, playing Bingo and most of all, Hawkeye Football. She was loved by many and will be remembered most for her ability to tell a good joke and her unforgettable laugh.
Survivors include her husband, Bill; a son Craig (Sherry) Cowell; a daughter, LuAnn (Monte) Snyder, all of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Lisa and Kyle Cowell; Alex, Emily and Olivia Snyder and her beloved golden doodle Tramp. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, a son Jeffrey in infancy and a sister, Judi Siler.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the family c/o LuAnn Snyder, 903 Sycamore St., La Porte City, IA 50651
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.