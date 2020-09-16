× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruby J. Huebner

(1928 - 2020)

Ruby June Huebner, 91, of Nevada, formerly of Readlyn, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada.

Ruby was born June 11, 1928, in Sumner, IA the daughter of Robert and Louise Aschbrenner. She graduated from Sumner High School and Concordia Lutheran College. Ruby was united in marriage to Marvin Edward Huebner on June 13, 1948, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Klinger, IA.

Ruby taught school at Klinger and farmed with Marvin. She also operated R & V Café in Readlyn and ran her own beauty shop for several years. Ruby was a devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed being a part of the “Fabulous 5” with her close friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed ceramics, baking, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.