(1936-2020)

WATERLOO — Ruby A. Herman, 84 of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 21, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born May 9, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Ralph and Flossie (Howard) Parker. Ruby married Norval M. Baker; he preceded her in death in 1990. She married Richard E. Herman on Aug. 26, 1994, in Waterloo; he died July 12, 2012.

She was a homemaker and a former member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors: two sons, Wayde Baker of Kennewick, Wash., and Steven (Wilma) Baker of Cottage Grove, Ore.; two stepdaughters, Debra Tompkins of Waterloo and Rose (Jerry) Rasmussen of Bakersfield, Calif.; two stepsons, Rick Herman of Waterloo and Dick (Kathy) Herman of Huxley; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Kenda Stellges; her husbands, Norval Baker and Richard Herman; and a sister, Wilma Rogers.

Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, June 25, at Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo. No services planned at this time. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date.