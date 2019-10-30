Ruben Rodriguez Jr., age 69, of Cedar Falls, IA passed away October 25, 2019 at about 5:15 pm at the Allen Hospital Hospice Suite in Waterloo, IA.
He was born November 10, 1949 in Del, Arkansas, the son of Ruben Rodriguez Sr. and Carmen (Dominguez) Rodriguez. Ruben was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army at age 17, he proudly served his country and was a Vietnam Veteran. He married the love of his life, Amalia Nieto on March, 1st 1985 in McAllen, Texas. He retired as a Finance Manager of Automobile Sales in Converse, Texas.
Survivors: Three children: Ruben Sean of Kerville, TX, Roxanne (Guillermo) Galvez of Waterloo, IA and Ruby Ann (Tarje) Wilder of San Antonio, TX. Seven grandchildren; Guadalupe, Regina, Dalilah, and Elias (Galvez) of Waterloo, IA., Robert Jr., Robynn, and Raquel (Wilder) of San Antonio, TX. One brother, Antonio (Alicia) Rodriguez of Santa Rosa, TX.
You have free articles remaining.
He is preceded in death by both his parents and a brother, Ramon Rodriguez.
A private Memorial will take place at a later time in Texas.
Ruben’s family would like to thank the staff of Northcrest Specialty Care, UnityPoint IMPACT Team, UnityPoint Palliative Care Team, the staff of Allen Hospital 4 Medical, the staff of Cedar Valley Hospice for showing compassion, empathy, and exceptional care during his last days of life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.