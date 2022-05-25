PARKERSBURG-Ruben Janssen, age 77, of Parkersburg, formally of Ackley, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Parker Place in Parkersburg, Iowa, of natural causes.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m., on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

