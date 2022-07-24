Royal “Maxine” Freeland

May 1, 1924-July 12, 2022

R. “Maxine” Freeland, 98, of Victorville, California and formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Knolls West Post Acute Hospital in Victorville, California.

She was born May 1, 1924, in Palmer, Nebraska, the daughter of Guy Leo and Opal Ida (Greek) Campbell.

Maxine graduated from Waterloo West High School.

She married David Henry Freeland; he preceded her in death on January 14, 2002. She married George William Bengston on June 25, 2005 in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on December 11, 2015.

Maxine worked as a receptionist for Waterloo Medical Associates for 15 years until retiring in 1987.

She had been a member of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Washburn. Maxine was an avid bowler. She bowled on a league for many years at Maple Lanes.

Survived by two sons, Darrell (Terry) Freeland of Victorville, California and Gerald (Linda) Freeland of Attalla, Alabama; two grandchildren, Brian Freeland of Redlands, California and Andria McGhee, of San Luis Obispo, California; and ten great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, David and George; and brother, Jack Campbell.

Visitation: One hour prior to services at the church.

Services: 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 26 at St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Washburn

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Memorials: May be directed to the family

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com