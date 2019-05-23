Royal C. Abram

(2001-2019)
WATERLOO — Royal Ceiz Abram, 18, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 18.
He was born March 27, 2001, in Cedar Rapids, son of Christopher Abram and Ethel Brown.
Royal was a current student at Metro High and had been a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. He was a past member of Crown Point Boxing Club, as well as a counselor-in-training at Wildwood Hills.
Survived by: his parents; his grandmothers, Joan Blackmon and Sandra Nickelson; his grandfather, William “Willie” Brown; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Preceded in death by: his grandfathers, the Rev. John Blackmon and Franklin Abram; grandmother Ida Brown; aunts Chatta Martenia and JoAnn Roberts; and great-grandmother Valrie Wortham.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.broshchapel.com.
Royal and his father started a Peace Zone Project, which supplied fresh fruits and vegetables to community members in Waterloo. He became a surrogate big brother to many young boys and girls in the community. He was a very selfless and giving young man who will be greatly missed.
