(1928-2020)

Roy Weber, age 91 of Stout, Iowa was born the son of Conrad Sr. and Geerta (Spree) Weber on December 24, 1928, on a farm east of Stout, Iowa. He received his education from a rural country school Beaver Township #5 and Stout Public School.

In the summer of 1947 at the age of 18, while attending special gospel meetings in Parkersburg, IA and becoming troubled as to where he would spend eternity he drank in the words of Romans 5:6. It is through this verse that he realized he was the ungodly one that the Lord Jesus had died for. Roy was in fellowship with the Christians at the Stout Gospel Hall for 73 years.

It is through the Gospel meetings that he met the love of his life Ann Arlene Frey. On August 8, 1949, they were united in marriage at her parent’s home in Aplington, Iowa. The couple made their home and farmed east of Stout where they were blessed with 6 children. In 1990 they moved in to the town of Stout.

After many years of farming and auctioneering Roy was called to full time Gospel work and served the Lord for 40 years throughout the United States and parts of Canada. In the early years of his service to the Lord, much of his time was spent having special gospel efforts in Nebraska and South Dakota, where he was involved in the establishment of the Gospel Hall in Burwell, Nebraska.