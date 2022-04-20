Roy L Gaston

November 27, 1937-April 15, 2022
Died Friday April 15th 2022 at Unity Point Hospital from multiple unforseen illnesses. He is proceeded in death by his parents; son, Roy “Sonny” & daughter, Teresa. He is survived in death by his wife Betty of 61 years; his three children, Kevin Gaston, Kathy(Mike) Gardner, Adonna(Mike) Peters; Six Grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; and 1 Great Great Grandchild. He worked at John Deere from 9/16/66 to 12/23/93. After retiring he was devoted to his family & helping others, as well as driving cars for C&S. Celebration at Loftys June 26th 1-4pm.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.