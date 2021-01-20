Roy Kastli

April 27, 1944-January 17, 2021

Roy Kastli, 76, of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home following a lengthy illness. He was born April 27, 1944 in Oelwein, son of John and Mary Ann Richards Kastli and graduated from Oelwein High School. On July 30, 1973, Roy began his career as a Firefighter with Waterloo Fire Rescue retiring in August 2001. Roy married Tami Plumber on April 22, 1978, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua. He was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard.

Roy is survived by his wife, Tami; a son, Andrew of Waterloo; three daughters, Tami (Dean) Gorton of Rowley, Amy (Michael) Forster of Flower Mound, TX, and Amber (Kyle) Morgan of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Meghan Rawson, Brenna Gray, Layla Kastli, Kaia Morgan, Michael Forster Jr. and Bella Forster; a great grandson, Conner Fox; and a brother, Ronnie (Leona) Kastli of Waterloo. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Duwayne "Dewey" and Robert; and a sister, Rose Kappmeyer.

Burial will be in the Walker Cemetery, Walker at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Cedar Valley Hospice, or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.