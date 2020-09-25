 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roy J. Poppe
0 entries

Roy J. Poppe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roy J. Poppe

(1967-2020)

Roy J. Poppe, 53, husband of Ayse and Baba (Dad) of Hannah, Marlena, and Benjamin, died peacefully on September 22, 2020, with his family by his side at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, after a long battle with colon cancer. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the service time at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required during the visitation and service. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the services via livestream on Facebook. Search for and join the Remembering Roy Poppe Facebook group for more information.

Please share your support and memories with Roy’s family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News