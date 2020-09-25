(1967-2020)
Roy J. Poppe, 53, husband of Ayse and Baba (Dad) of Hannah, Marlena, and Benjamin, died peacefully on September 22, 2020, with his family by his side at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, after a long battle with colon cancer. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the service time at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required during the visitation and service. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the services via livestream on Facebook. Search for and join the Remembering Roy Poppe Facebook group for more information.
Please share your support and memories with Roy’s family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
