WATERLOO-Roy George Koepp was born July 22, 1970, to George and Sandra (Saylor) Koepp in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The family moved to Waterloo, Iowa in 1972. Roy graduated from Hudson High School in 1989, he graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, and in 1998 with a Master of Arts degree in History. Roy married Debra Riensche in 1998. Roy was employed at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, IA from 1999-2010 as an instructor of history classes. He was also employed at Qwest Communications during this time. Roy earned a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Modern European History with specializations in Nazi Era Germany from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2010. Roy began a Visiting Assistant Professor position in January 2011 at the University of Nebraska-Kearney in Kearney, Nebraska and remained there until 2018. Roy began a tenure-track position teaching history at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico in August 2018, and was employed there until his death. Roy died on September 26, 2021, at his home.