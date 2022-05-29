Roy Alvin “Butch” Bristow

March 7, 1953-May 23, 2022

WATERLOO-Roy Alvin “Butch” Bristow 69, of Waterloo, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at UPH Allen Hospital. He was born March 7, 1953, in Waterloo, son of Roy M. and Elizabeth “Betty” Dunkelberger Bristow.

He graduated from West High in 1971. Butch married Debra Marshall on November 17, 1973.

He worked at Waterloo Industries until their closing, and then at Waterloo Implement for several years. He retired due to health issues.

Roy was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys. He also liked riding horses and kept several over the years. In recent years, he could often be found watching old westerns and a good cooking show or two.

He is survived his wife Deb; Two sons; Cole (Jillian) and Cayler (Abby) Bristow of Waterloo.

6 grandchildren; Wesley, Echo, and Oaklyn Bristow and Macie, Stella, and Fiona Bristow—all of Waterloo.

Brother Vern Bristow of Woodbury, Minnesota. 3 nieces and a nephew, his mother in-law, sister’s in-law, a brother in-law, many cousins, friends and his special fur-baby Griffin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his father in-law.

Roy had chosen cremation and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family

Locke Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.LockeFuneralServices.com