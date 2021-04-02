February 17, 1944-March 31, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Roy Allen Hassman, age 77, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Unity Point – Allen Hospital, Waterloo, Iowa, from complications of Covid-19.

Roy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Velda Hassman of Parkersburg; four daughters, Trisha (Jason) Cashman of Cedar Falls, Tamara Hassman of Marion, Traci (Matt) Thomas of Norwalk, and Tonya (James) Muller of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Bryer, Payce, Macoy and Landry Cashman, Avery and Cameron Thomas, and Haysley, Harper, and Kysen Muller; two sisters, Betty (Paul) Klingenborg of Parkersburg, and Eileen (Darwin) Hofer of Parkersburg; sister-in-law, Norma Hassman of Cedar Falls; his mother-in-law, Ruth Oelmann of Ackley; and four brothers-in-law, Jade Oelmann, Randy (Darla) Oelmann, Lee (Cheryl) Oelmann, and Gary (Katie) Oelmann.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 5, 2021, Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls, Iowa, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 on Sunday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Bethany Bible Chapel or the family.