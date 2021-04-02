February 17, 1944-March 31, 2021
PARKERSBURG-Roy Allen Hassman, age 77, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Unity Point – Allen Hospital, Waterloo, Iowa, from complications of Covid-19.
Roy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Velda Hassman of Parkersburg; four daughters, Trisha (Jason) Cashman of Cedar Falls, Tamara Hassman of Marion, Traci (Matt) Thomas of Norwalk, and Tonya (James) Muller of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Bryer, Payce, Macoy and Landry Cashman, Avery and Cameron Thomas, and Haysley, Harper, and Kysen Muller; two sisters, Betty (Paul) Klingenborg of Parkersburg, and Eileen (Darwin) Hofer of Parkersburg; sister-in-law, Norma Hassman of Cedar Falls; his mother-in-law, Ruth Oelmann of Ackley; and four brothers-in-law, Jade Oelmann, Randy (Darla) Oelmann, Lee (Cheryl) Oelmann, and Gary (Katie) Oelmann.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 5, 2021, Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls, Iowa, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 on Sunday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Bethany Bible Chapel or the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.