July 16, 1931-July 14, 2022

WATERLOO-Our much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother (Gigi to little Audrie), sister, sister-in-law and aunt, Roxie Davis, 90, of Waterloo, decided to start her eternal life on July 14, 2022, at LaPorte City Specialty Care. She’s now reunited with Dad, Stan “Fuzzy” Davis, husband of 55 years, (married July 6, 1952 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo.) He preceded her in death in 2007, at the age of 75.

Roxie was born July 16, 1931 to Romaine and Adele (Heitland) Catlett, in Ackley, Iowa. She was a 1949 Waterloo West graduate.

Roxie began her employment at the Orpheum Theater. She also worked at Prudential, Banker’s Life & Casualty, State Mutual and retired in 1996, after 10 years at Americana Healthcare, (now ProMedica.) Post retirement, she worked tax seasons at H&R Block.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Romaine, (1952) and Adele (1984) Catlett, husband, Stan “Fuzzy” Davis (2007), son, Michael “Mac” Davis (2000), sister, Rodie Arildsen, (2012), and brother-in-law, Don Walters, (2007). Roxie is survived by her children, Jan Carbiener of Waterloo, Marc (Karen) Davis of Waterloo, Tim (Juliann) Davis of Bakersfield, California and LeAnn Davis of Waterloo.

Her grandchildren she could not love more are, Nick (Brittany) Davis of Minnesota, Ben (Angie) Davis of Minnesota, Amanda (Shane) Ferrozzo of Minnesota, Jordan (Tristen) Carbiener of Washburn, Sara Carbiener of Waterloo, Kayla (Dave) Wobig of Minnesota, Matt (Michelle) Davis of Waterloo, Austin Davis of Michigan, Adam Davis of California, Andy (Alicia) Pierskalla of Minnesota, Adam Pierskalla of Minnesota and Allie (Nick) Patton of Minnesota. Mom is also survived by her sisters she loved so much, Rosemary Walters of Webster City and Roberta (Duane) Harken of Pleasantville, brother-in-law, Dick Arildsen of Georgia, daughter-in-law, Karen Hesse Davis (Steve) Pierskalla of Minnesota, her nephews and nieces, Jeff Walters of Cedar Falls, Brad (Sue) Walters of Webster City, Brent (Stephanie) Harken of Arizona, Brian (Shannon) Harken of Pleasantville, Sue (Mike) Waters of Georgia and Sandy Mallory of Georgia.

Last, but never least, her great-grandkids, Ali, Grayson, Rory, Gwen, Abby, Olivia, Sammy, (brand new!), Brock, Audrie, Sawyer, Hayden, Brooks, Beau, Carson, Hailey, Cole and Addie.

Mom lived her life completely full of love for her family, first to her three sisters and then to her kids and grandkids. She could always be seen at our ballgames, home and away. She wouldn’t think of missing one. Even after Mike, Marc and Tim were done playing, she would still go to Hoing-Rice Field to watch. Then once grandkids arrived, yeah, more games to go to!

Sadly, dementia took Mom’s memory of lots of things, but not her family. She was just past done with the confusion it brought. Our family wants to thank the staff at LaPorte City Specialty Care for taking care of our perpetual “night owl.” Also, to Dr. Hamid Amjadi, who was her primary provider for many years—she loved you.

Visitation is Saturday, July 30, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Memorial service will start at 2:00 pm, both at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo. There will be a private family burial at a later date.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com