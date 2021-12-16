EVANSDALE-Roxanne M. Postel, 62, of Evansdale, died on Friday, December 10, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo after a lengthy illness. Roxanne was born on February 27, 1959 in Waterloo, the daughter of Roscoe and Lena (Comstock) Reams. She married Earl Thornton and was later divorced. She then married Marvin “Kurt” Postel on February 12, 1987 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She had worked at Wal-Mart for many years. Roxanne loved tending to her garden. She could grow just about anything, from flowers to vegetables to her prized raspberry bushes. She was also skilled in the kitchen, baking special treats for her loved ones. Animals, especially cats and dogs, held a special place in her heart. Roxanne also enjoyed genealogy. Survived by her husband, Marvin “Kurt” Postel of Evansdale; son, Earl Thornton, Jr. of Evansdale; two brothers, Domingo (Pat) Jaramillo of Waterloo and Mike (Janella) Reams of Adel; numerous nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Preceded in death by her parents and niece, Joy Elizabeth Reams. Memorials: to the family. Memorial Services: 11:00 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA). Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com