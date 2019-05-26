(1951-2019)
WATERLOO – Roxanne M. Gilles, 67, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 22, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born July 5, 1951, in Decorah, daughter of Orval and Dorothy Vick Ellingson. She was later adopted by Thomas Halse. She married Donald Gilles March 3, 1973, in Waterloo. They later divorced.
Roxanne graduated from West High School in 1969. She was a longtime teacher’s associate for St. Edward Catholic School.
Survivors: two sons, Matthew (Angie) Gilles of Waterloo, and Chad (Dalin) Gilles of Waterloo; a daughter, Kari Gilles of Kitty Hawk, N.C.; six, grandchildren, Tristin, Drew, Owen, Belle, Liesl, and Dietrich; and a sister, Nancy (Jim) Heinz of Excelsior, Minn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a twin sister at birth, Rosanne Ellingson; and a brother, Craig Ellingson who also died at birth.
Memorial Service: 4 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. An inurnment will occur at a later date.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.co
