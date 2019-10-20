Ross W. Wilson

(1959-2019)
WATERLOO — Ross Wayne Wilson, 60, of Waterloo, died Oct. 13 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home from glioblastoma brain cancer.
He was born May 25, 1959, in Waterloo, son of Elliott Wilson and Lynka Johnson. He married Karen Amos-Harper; they later divorced.
He retired from O’Neal Steel as a CNC operator out of Waterloo. Ross served in the U.S. Army from 1976 to 1979. He also worked as a deckhand for Wisconsin Barge Lines out of St. Louis.
Survived by: three sons, Ian (Chelsea) Wilson of Orange Park‚ Fla., Travis Hibben of Tampa, Fla., and Jude Stough of Plainfield; a grandson, Christian Wilson; three brothers, Ted (Debbie) Wilson of Waterloo, Jeff (Pat) Wilson of Cedar Falls and John Johnson of Waterloo; and three sisters, Nadine (Dean) Olson of Ames‚ Tracy Wilson of Waterloo and Janet (Gary) Grafft of Amana.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Locke Funeral Home, followed by military rites by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. The family will greet friends for an hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Ross was a kind, caring and thoughtful man who would do anything for anyone in need. He had a passion for motorcycling and riding his Indian. He loved his family and friends. Ross had a great love for life, lived it on his terms, and was a lifelong learner.
