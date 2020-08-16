(1927-2020)
Rosina Schleicher was born June 10, 1927 in Yugoslavia, the daughter of Henry and Carlina (Wolf) Reichert. She was united in marriage to Henry Schleicher on April 13, 1948 in Salsburg, Austria. Rosina enjoyed knitting, flowers and gardening.
Rosina passed away on Wednesday, August 12 at MercyOne in Waterloo. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Henry, a son Otto Schleicher, a daughter Maggie Bower and a grandson Chad Schleicher. Rosina is survived by two daughters, Geri Marquis of Waterloo and Susan (Mike) Heichel of Cedar Falls, four grandchildren, Kevin Marquis, Jennifer Marquis, Jessica (Brad) Greenwood and Melinda (Tim) Duggan and five great-grandchildren, Jared Marquis, Kylie (Quinton) Krause, Mikayla Marquis, Jordyn Marquis and Ethan Greenwood.
Private burial was held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
