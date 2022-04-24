June 21, 1930-April 19, 2022

WATERLOO-Rosie Lee Hoskins, 91 years old, passed away peacefully with her daughter Carol and granddaughters Monique and Ebony by her side. She was born June 21, 1930 in Senotobia, Mississippi to Sweetie (Robinson) Bowen and Sylvester Bowen. They were blessed with nine children.

Rosie confessed a hope in Christ at an early age. She was a member of Corinthian Baptist Church. She married a fine man, Mr. Ralph Hoskins, November 22, 1947 in Senatobia. They then moved to Waterloo, Iowa and with their union had seven beautiful children.

Rosie worked for the county as a homemaker health aide for many years before retiring, a service she truly enjoyed and loved. Rosie enjoyed gardening, fishing, talking, reading her Bible, playing cards, more talking, listening to gospel music and more talking. She also enjoyed singing, more talking and dancing. Her lips were never closed.

Rosie leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Ollie Wooten of Memphis, Tennessee and Carol Hoskins of Waterloo; two sons, James of Waterloo and Larry E. (Jackie) of Cedar Falls, Iowa; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and a favorite granddaughter, Monique Hinson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Hoskins; two sons, Gary Hoskins and Craig Hoskins; a daughter, Pearl Montgomery; four brothers, Jessie, Robert, Nathaniel and Reese Bowen; five sisters, Mary Armstrong, Etta Mae Mays, Hattie Lucky, Zola Jackson and Christine Pipken; a favorite sister-in-law, Susie Hoskins; and a favorite niece, Lillie Hoskins.

Services will be at noon Monday at Corinthian Baptist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service today from 4-6 pm and at the church one hour before services. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.