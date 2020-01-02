Rosie Lee Holmes-Sanders

(1922-2019)
David and Rosie Belle Gillon-Holmes welcomed their 7th child, Rosie Lee, on Tuesday, September 5, 1922, in Macel, Mississippi. She married Mills Sanders Jr. on his 20th birthday, March 28, 1948.
The family moved to and resided in Phillip, Mississippi, until April 1956, when they moved to Waterloo, IA. Her family joined the Antioch Baptist Church where she worked with the Red Circle Girls and Vacation Bible School. Rosie also liked working with the Kitchen Ministry.
Rosie was known as an encourager and inspiration to many. She had a listening ear that was open to hear anyone seeking love and advice.
Rosie leaves to cherish her memory: three daughters, Vergestene Cooper, Delorce (Floyd) Eubanks, and Rev. Dr. Vapordeal Sanders; one son, Aaron Sanders, all of Waterloo, IA; daughter-in-law, Pam Burt-Smith, Mpls., MN; niece she raised, Cynthia (Wayne) Maclin of Des Moines, IA and her husband’s daughter, Jerline Jenkins of Gary IN. Also 36 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 29 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sons: Obbie Smith Jr., Richard Lee Smith, and Sammie Lee Dell and daughter-in-law Eunice Dell; seven sisters: Etta Mae Starks, Georgia Harris, Fannie Allen, Clorine Cashaw, Leela Harrington, Bertha May Dudley, and Lucy Holmes; two brothers David Holmes Sr. and Calvin Holmes. Also, three grand and four great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday for one hour prior to service time.
Memorials may be directed to the family at 317 Webster St., where they will be receiving friends.
