{{featured_button_text}}
Rosie L. Bruce

Rosie Bruce

(1941-2019)

WATERLOO — Rosie Lee Bruce, 77, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 23, at home.

She was born Dec. 31, 1941, in Durant, Miss., daughter of LB and Johnnie Lee Simmons Brown. She married Robert L. Bruce in 1961 in Waterloo; they were later divorced.

She was a 1961 graduate of Durant (Miss.) High School. Rosie worked as a teacher’s aide in Waterloo Community Schools, retiring in 1979. She also worked at Waterloo Industries and Kleen Maid Bakery. She was a member of Faith Temple Baptist Church where she was a member of the Church Mother’s Board.

Survived by: two daughters, Linda (Lain Riley) Bruce and Ursula (Le-Noard) Holmes, both of Waterloo; a sister, Pearl Magee of Rockford, Ill.; five grandchildren, Shateisha Bruce, Branayla Tate, Kiri Holmes, Manisha Seenster and JaeVon Holmes, all of Waterloo; five great-grandchildren, Sredrick, Charles, Kyri, JaRius and Kyle, all of Waterloo; her nieces, Felecia Brown of Alabama, Julia (Larry) Tillman of Waterloo, Gwen Forrest, Erika Magee and Sataria Foster, all of Rockford, Ill.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Susie Foster; and a nephew, Derek Brown-Simmons.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Faith Temple Baptist Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 923 Oneida St., Waterloo 50703, where they will receive friends.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Rosie loved hanging out with her good friends and playing cards.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Rosie L. Bruce
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments