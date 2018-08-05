GREENE – Rosemary “Rosie” Trees, 64, of Greene, died at home Thursday, Aug. 2, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born May 26, 1954, in Mason City, daughter of Alphonse and Rose (Esser) Wihlm. She graduated from Greene High School in 1972. On Dec. 30, 1972, Rosie married Bryon Trees at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Greene.
Rosie worked for 34 years at the Butler County Engineer’s Office. Rosie was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene.
Survivors: her husband; her children, Eric (Lisa) Trees of Clarksville and Lacie (Cole) Clarke of Fairbank; two grandchildren, Deric Trees and Caelyn Clarke; her brothers, Bill (Shelby), Dan, Larry (Jane), Dick, Dave (Linda) and Mike (Deb) Wihlm; her sisters, Kathy Brunsma, Connie (Bruce) Helgeson, Barb (Bob) Raisty and Judy (Dave) True; her brothers-in-law, Al (Jan) Trees and Doug (Emily) Trees; and aunts, an uncle and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; in in-laws, Duane ‘Buck’ and Gladys Trees; and two sisters-in-law, Karen Wihlm, Micki Wihlm.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Greene. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Retz Funeral Home, Greene, with a rosary service at 7 p.m.
Memorials: to the Rosemary Trees Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 10, Greene, IA 50636.
Online condolences at www.retafh.com.
She enjoyed walking, baking, working with her flowers, camping and attending her children’s and grandson’s sporting events. Rosie loved to spend time doing things with her grandchildren, Deric and Caelyn, like swimming, fishing, and sledding that brought her great joy.
