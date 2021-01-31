September 4, 1935—January 28, 2021
Rosemary “Rosie” M. Schares, 85, of Jesup, died Thursday, January 28, at UnityPoint Hospice.
She was born September 4, 1935, in Black Hawk County, the daughter of Leonard and Margaret Schneider Federspiel . She married Richard Schares on November 8, 1955 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raymond.
Rosie was a homemaker and also cleaned houses in the area.
Survivors include: her husband, Richard of Jesup; her children, Rodney (Lynn) Schares of Jesup, Rhonda (Rob) Cole of Elk Run Heights, Randy (Bobbie) Schares of La Porte City, Robin (Rick Mount) Schares of Waterloo, Rusty Schares of La Porte City, and Renee (Dave) Schares of La Porte City; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; her brother, Jerry Federspiel of Waterloo; her sister, Millie Werner of Waterloo; her step sister, Rosalie Fischels of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her siblings, Bill Federspiel, Melvin Federspiel, LeRoy Federspiel, Arlene Weber, and Robert Federspiel; her grandson, Aiden Werning; her step mother, Maxine Federspiel.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 5, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, February 4, at the church, where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Friday. The mass will be live streamed on the Immaculate Conception//St. Joseph Facebook page. Request anyone attending the visitation or mass to wear a face covering and social distance. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Immaculate Conception Church or Gilbertville Fire Department.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
