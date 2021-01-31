September 4, 1935—January 28, 2021

Rosemary “Rosie” M. Schares, 85, of Jesup, died Thursday, January 28, at UnityPoint Hospice.

She was born September 4, 1935, in Black Hawk County, the daughter of Leonard and Margaret Schneider Federspiel . She married Richard Schares on November 8, 1955 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raymond.

Rosie was a homemaker and also cleaned houses in the area.

Survivors include: her husband, Richard of Jesup; her children, Rodney (Lynn) Schares of Jesup, Rhonda (Rob) Cole of Elk Run Heights, Randy (Bobbie) Schares of La Porte City, Robin (Rick Mount) Schares of Waterloo, Rusty Schares of La Porte City, and Renee (Dave) Schares of La Porte City; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; her brother, Jerry Federspiel of Waterloo; her sister, Millie Werner of Waterloo; her step sister, Rosalie Fischels of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her siblings, Bill Federspiel, Melvin Federspiel, LeRoy Federspiel, Arlene Weber, and Robert Federspiel; her grandson, Aiden Werning; her step mother, Maxine Federspiel.