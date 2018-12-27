Try 1 month for 99¢
Rosemary Pencil (Drake) passed away in the comfort of her home on Dec. 23, 2018, after a long fight.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home, Marshalltown, at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the family to be used at a later date. www.Mitchellfh.com.

