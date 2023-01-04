February 19, 1945-December 31, 2022

Rosemary Louise Dressel was born February 19, 1945, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, the daughter of Charles and Ruby (McNamara) Hutchinson.

Rosemary passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family that adored her, on December 31, 2022, at the age of 77. Rosie was a bright shining light that shared her deep-rooted faith and was felt by those who were in her presence. Those who she met will always remember how she made them feel…. Accepted, special and loved.

Rosie’s love for her “Grandbabies” can only be compared to her love of purple that is tied together with a little bling and sparkle. We remember, her country music, rings on every finger, leaving lipstick on every mug, eyeglasses that never fit just right, iPad games and leaving sweet messages on Facebook that only made sense to those who knew her best.

Rosemary was Larry’s precious wife, who were married March 20, 1961, she was our precious mother, our grandma, our sister, our aunt, our cousin, our friend.

Our Rosie will be deeply missed.

There is reassuring peace knowing she is dancing in the Lord’s presence with her sons and loved ones.

Rosie is preceded in death by her sons, Troy and Larry Dressel; two brothers, Chuckie Jr. and Tommy Hutchinson and a sister, Chris Nohr. She is survived by her husband, Larry Sr. of Evansdale; two daughters, Tammy (Jerry) Kinnetz of Waterloo and Lisa (Francis) Adams of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren, Caleb (Rachel) Kinnetz, Jessica Weber, Katelyn (Job) Huisman, Jake (Annika) Kinnetz, Ashley (John) Krinkle, Lindsey (Mike) Holloway, Alissa (Joe) Rousso and Cheyenne (Tarbez) Jefferson; nine great-grandchildren, Sawyer Rose, Henry, Brooks, Jace, Hayden, Jaiden, Milo, Arthur and Phillip; brother, Jim (Sheri) Hutchison of Jim Falls, Wisconsin and five sisters, Linda Reiter of Jim Falls, Wisconsin, Judy (Ron) Sokup of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Peggy (Byron) Horgen of Loveland, Colorado, Anita (Patrick) Downey of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and Brenda (Mike) Belau of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Visitation: Friday, January 6, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa.

Services: Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 am at Hope City Church, 118 High St, Waterloo, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com