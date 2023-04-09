December 1, 1926-April 3, 2023

WATERLOO-Rosemary H. Reicherts, 96, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. She was born December 1, 1926, in Waterloo, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Weber) Meier. She was a 1945 graduate of Dunkerton High School.

She married LuVerne L. Reicherts on January 6, 1947, in Barclay Township; he preceded her in death on September 10, 2017.

Rosemary took pride in raising her ten children. After they were grown and left home, she worked in the kitchen at Friendship Village for five years.

She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, dancing, music, playing checkers, and bingo.

Left to cherish her memories include her nine children: Jeanne McGee of Cedar Rapids, Jim of Springfield, MO, Janie (Marlyn) Hull of Waterloo, Judy (Greg) Kilgore of Nixa, MO, Mark (Martha) of Bettendorf, Joan (Tim) Harringa of Denver, John (Kim) of Hickory Creek, TX, Pat (Patti) of Marine on St. Croix, MN, and Jody (Troy) Groen of Burlington; 18 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by: her parents, LuVerne L. Reicherts; a son, Randy; four grandchildren, twins Mary and Katherine and twins Amy Martha and Matthew; and a son-in-law, Ron McGee.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Church with entombment in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m Monday, April 17, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave Waterloo, Iowa 50701, and also an hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice P.O. Box 2880 Waterloo, Iowa 50704-2880.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For more information, visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.