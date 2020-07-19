(1931-2020)
Waterloo-Rosemary F. Penning, 89 of Waterloo died, Wednesday July 15 at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital of natural causes. She was born February 3, 1931 in Lamont, Iowa, daughter of Frank and Mary Kline Wanchura. She married Kenneth Penning September 30, 1950 in Lamont, Iowa.
Rosemary was a graduate of Lamont Consolidated High School and completed her LPN training at the old St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo. She was employed at St. Francis/Covenant Medical Center in surgery and recovery, serving as a nurse for 30 years. Rosemary was a long standing member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and then St. Edwards Catholic Church.
Survivors include: four children, Jean (Wayne) Johnson of Waterloo, Paul (Bobbie) Penning of Evansdale, David (Joanie Madsen) of Council Bluffs and Mary (Robert) Campbell of Cedar Rapids; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Penning of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Michael Penning, Steven Johnson, Amanda Plantz, Matthew Penning, Danielle White, Sara Penning, Wesley Penning and Jerry Campbell; twelve great-grandchildren, Aurora, Beau, Cheyenne, Elise, Jaxzen, Lincoln, Logan, Maverick, Parker, Pippa, Quinn, and Star.
Preceded by: her parents, husband Kenneth, son John, a sister Veronica Gruman, and a brother, Frank who died in infancy.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 3:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church, where A Final Call of Duty Rites will be performed by the UnityPoint Health Nursing Honor Guard. Due to Covid 19, if attending either the visitation or the mass, masks are mandatory.
You are invited to view online through St. Edward’s YouTube channel, www.sted.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice, St. Edward Catholic Church, and Friendship Village Axillary.
Online condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
“Rosemary was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed watching Perry Mason, gardening, traveling, and dancing. Rosemary had a great sense of humor, was an adventurist, very curious, and had a great sense of right and wrong, which she instilled in her children.”
