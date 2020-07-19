× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1931-2020)

Waterloo-Rosemary F. Penning, 89 of Waterloo died, Wednesday July 15 at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital of natural causes. She was born February 3, 1931 in Lamont, Iowa, daughter of Frank and Mary Kline Wanchura. She married Kenneth Penning September 30, 1950 in Lamont, Iowa.

Rosemary was a graduate of Lamont Consolidated High School and completed her LPN training at the old St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo. She was employed at St. Francis/Covenant Medical Center in surgery and recovery, serving as a nurse for 30 years. Rosemary was a long standing member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and then St. Edwards Catholic Church.

Survivors include: four children, Jean (Wayne) Johnson of Waterloo, Paul (Bobbie) Penning of Evansdale, David (Joanie Madsen) of Council Bluffs and Mary (Robert) Campbell of Cedar Rapids; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Penning of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Michael Penning, Steven Johnson, Amanda Plantz, Matthew Penning, Danielle White, Sara Penning, Wesley Penning and Jerry Campbell; twelve great-grandchildren, Aurora, Beau, Cheyenne, Elise, Jaxzen, Lincoln, Logan, Maverick, Parker, Pippa, Quinn, and Star.

Preceded by: her parents, husband Kenneth, son John, a sister Veronica Gruman, and a brother, Frank who died in infancy.