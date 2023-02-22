March 17, 1928-February 19, 2023

GILBERTVILLE-Rosemary Delagardelle, 94, of Gilbertville, died Sunday, February 19, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 17, 1928, in Gilbertville, daughter of Frank and Ida Demuth Metcalf. She was raised with four brothers, whom called her “Sis”. Rosemary attended St. Mary High in Waterloo, and graduated in 1945.

She married Gerald C. “Jerry” Delagardelle on June 4, 1947, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. She was employed at Rath’s office as a telegraph operator until her marriage to Gerald. After marriage she was most involved in her husband’s business in the Gilbertville Milling Co. Rosemary was one of the corporation officers, and open house hostess.

Starting their family, blessed with 10 children, along with raising their family and their business they were involved in many activities that went along with a big family. Like branches on a tree, we grew in different directions, yet our roots remained as one. But we were always a special part of each other. Rosemary along with Gerald were Mended Heart volunteers, Meals on Wheels, a youth director for Catholic Order of Foresters as well as a COF member, and many activities in the school and church. Rosemary was an avid golfer and loved traveling and making memories with Jerry. Along with many devoted ladies of the parish she was a member of the Recycled Card Program for many years.

Gerald and Rosemary shared 66 years of marriage until Gerald passed away in 2013. Rosemary also wrote to Jerry-If You get there before me, wait for me. When I get there, I’ll be loving you again!

Survivors include: three sons, Jerry (Kayse) Delagardelle of Hawkeye, George (Jody) Delagardelle of Wisconsin Dells, WI, and Glenn Delagardelle of Washburn; five daughters, Peggy (Pat) Weber of Elk Run Heights, Nancy (Joe) Meany of Dysart, Patty Delagardelle of LaPorte City, Mary (Dan) McMahon of Raymond, Chris (Mark) Kennedy of Waterloo; son-in-law, Dan Tisue of Fairbank; 50 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Kay.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Tom Delagardelle; a daughter, Sue Tisue; two grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Harold, Richard (Caryldine), Vincent (Rosie) and Bill (Loretta).

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Public visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the church where there will be a 4:00 p.m. Rosary. Visitation also for one hour prior to services on Friday. Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

